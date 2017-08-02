'The Simpsons Movie 2' Release Update: 'Nothing's Happening Just Yet' After a Decade

Facebook/TheSimpsons Promotional image for "The Simpsons."

Late July marked the 10th anniversary of "The Simpsons Movie." Unfortunately, it was recently revealed that with regard to a second film installment, despite the demand for it, "nothing's happening just yet."

In the light of the movie's 10th anniversary, producer Al Jean and director David Silverman discussed with Entertainment Weekly several stories connected to the making of "The Simpsons Movie."

With all the never-been-told stories behind the events in the movie, the report rightfully boils down to the question most fans have probably been asking for the past 10 years: "Will there be a 'Simpsons Movie 2'?"

Unfortunately, nothing is certain at this time. The only known fact at the moment is that the sequel movie has not been ordered just yet.

However, Silverman admits that he would "love for there to be another one." But the problem is, he added: "We're still a ways away from it." But that does not entirely mean it is a dead end. Silverman also revealed that within the past 10 years, they have somehow discussed "The Simpsons Movie 2."

"We're thinking it over, but nothing's happening just yet..... It's still daunting because it really knocked the stuffing out of us to do the movie and the show at the same time," Silverman explained.

Entertainment Weekly added that several pitches for what should happen in "The Simpsons Movie 2" were occasionally tackled as well. However, Jean clarifies that these discussions are still "in the vaguest strokes." He added: "I'd say [it's in] the very earliest stages."

Though "The Simpsons Movie 2" is yet to take its shape, there are several matters that Jean said he was being cautious of and is trying to keep from happening once the second film gets the go signal. The producer said if they were ever going to make the sequel, he does not want to take on a project that would be "risky in terms of budget."

Jean also established that he would not want profit to be a driving motive to produce the second movie. "I would want it to be a really great movie. I personally feel no need for another one unless it's great," he added.