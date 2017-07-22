'The Simpsons' Spoilers: Ed Sheeran Goes to Hit Animated Series for Another Cameo

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Recording artist Ed Sheeran performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Ed Sheeran takes on another cameo role. And this time, it is for the hit animated series "The Simpsons."

The widely famous British singer will join the 29th season of "The Simpsons" later this year. Though he will not appear as his real-life identity, his character — who is mdb named Brendan — will still be highly inclined to music, the producers revealed.

In a report by Entertainment Weekly, it was also announced that Sheeran would appear in a "musical-themed episode" titled "Haw-Haw Land." If it sounds familiar, it is because the episode's name is obviously a nod to the award-winning 2016 musical film "La La Land" that starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

It was also revealed that Sheeran's character will sweep Lisa (voiced by Yeardley Smith) off her feet with his musical prowess.

"The Simpsons" executive producer Al Jean told Entertainment Weekly: "He keeps alternating [between], 'You're not that great, but you could be fantastic,' and she keeps falling for him because of his talent."

Jean added: "He sings 'Save the Last Dance for Me' with new lyrics, and he kind of bullies those notes."

Brendan's appearance will certainly not sit well with Lisa's longtime admirer, Milhouse (voiced by Pamela Hayden). Jean shared that there will be a scene where the latter will scramble to get a variety of drinks for the thirsty Lisa.

However, poor Milhouse's efforts will go unnoticed because as soon as the smart Simpson girl sees Brendan, Jean teased: "Lisa goes, 'I'm not thirsty anymore,' and Milhouse goes, 'D*****!' That's the effect he has on somebody else.... The girls love him but he's difficult."

Over the years, "The Simpsons" has featured some of the most interesting cameos on TV. What is also exciting about these guest appearances is when the artists of the show draw a "Simpsonized" version of the real-life stars. In a drawing teaser, Brendan wears a simple attire but covers his red hair with a fedora hat.

Some of the stars who have also appeared in cartoon form for "The Simpsons" include Tony Bennett, Ringo Starr, Phil Hartman, Neil Patrick Harris, Michael Jackson, Magic Johnson, James Taylor, Larry King, Paul McCartney, Johnny Cash, Britney Spears and more.

This is certainly not the first time that Sheeran appears in a cameo for an immensely popular TV show. In the premiere episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7, he starred as a Lannister soldier with a singing voice that was good enough to stop Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) from her assassin duties.

"The Simpsons" season 29 will premiere on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.