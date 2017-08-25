'The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs' DLC Release Date News: New Expansion Allows Customization of Pets

"Cats & Dogs," a new expansion pack for "The Sims 4," will be launched soon and it will allow players to have their own furry pets and even build a career around caring for their four-legged friends.

Facebook/TheSims "The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs" will allow players to create and customize their own furry friends.

Electronic Arts announced at Gamescom 2017 in Cologne, Germany that players of "The Sims 4" will be able to have their own cats or dogs — or both — for pets with the new "Cats & Dogs" downloadable content (DLC).

The new expansion pack, coming this November, will have a Create a Pet tool that will enable players to customize their own pets in any way they desire.

"Choose from an expansive variety of cat and dog breeds or mix multiple breeds to create something truly unique. Customize furry friends' coats with crazy patterns or match the spots and stripes of an in-game pet to a real-life pet," EA revealed.

The game publisher also said that there will be special outfits and accessories that players can add to their pets to enhance their look. Aside from this, the cats and dogs in "The Sims 4" will also have personality traits, which ensures that every furry friend in the game is unique in their own way.

Executive producer Lyndsay Pearson also teased that players can get their pets as puppies and kittens, allowing them to care for their furry friends and giving them the opportunity to train them.

"We know how much our community values four-legged friends as part of their families and I am thrilled at what the team has been able to bring to life," Pearson said.

A new area will also be introduced in "The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs" called Brindleton Bay, where Sims can work as a veterinarian with their very own staff and clinic, Engadget confirmed. This is the place dedicated to the game's furry pets, where Sims can bring their furry friends or a stroll or search for strays to adopt.

"The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs" expansion pack will be available for PC and Mac beginning Nov. 10. It is priced at $49.90.