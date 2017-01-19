'The Sims 4' DLC Rumors: After Toddlers And Vampires, Pets May Be Added Next

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There's been no shortage of new "The Sims 4" content lately with toddlers recently added and vampires coming soon, but even beyond those, players may be getting additional features that could make the game even more interesting.

Electronic Arts/Maxis

According to a recent report from Sims Community, there are new lines of code seemingly pointing to the upcoming introduction of furry, four-legged friends.

Apparently, these lines of code were introduced to the game just recently too, and they may have been added together with the toddler-carrying update.

Specifically, the new discoveries suggest that two different animals are set to be introduced, and they are none other than cats and dogs.

Interestingly enough, there are different lines referring only to "dogs" and others pointing to "small dogs," which could be indicators that several types of canines will be added, while felines may not be as varied.

Of course, pets wouldn't be pets if their owners couldn't interact and play around with them.

The codes seem to hint that picking up pets will be possible, though it's unclear if there may be other interactions such as feeding and bathing that may be made available.

A release date for a possible pet-filled "The Sims 4" expansion pack also remains unknown at this point.

While players wait to see if they may soon be able to have cute animals running around their homes, they can still enjoy the new features set to be added by the "Vampires Game Pack."

With this new expansion pack added, players will soon be able to control their own Vampire Sims who possess their own array of special powers and are driven by the need to find and drink more plasma.

"The Sims 4" players can try out all the new additions included in the "Vampires Game Pack" as soon as it is officially released for the game on Jan. 24.