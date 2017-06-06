'The Sims 4' DLC Rumors: New Expansion May Be Named 'Dogs and Cats,' Could Be Released In November

Players who have been following the news about "The Sims 4" over the past few months have likely heard at one point about the rumored addition of pets, and recently, there was one more new clue that may have finally given them the exact date for when these game elements will be released.

This time around, the new clue came in the form of a retailer listing posted on brloh.sk, a website based in Slovakia, SimsCommunity reported.

The listing contains a few notable details that pet-seeking players may want to know about.

For instance, the expansion pack referred to in the listing is known only as "Dogs and Cats," which should provide a pretty clear idea of what this will bring to the game.

The pack is also listed together with a 39.99 Euro price tag.

Lastly, the listing also indicated that the "Dogs and Cats" expansion pack will be made available on Nov. 9.

Tellingly, the retailer listing in question has apparently since been removed.

If the listing proves to be accurate, "The Sims 4" players will likely have to wait for at least a few more months before they can enjoy the company of pets inside the game.

Still, even if the release may not be happening anytime soon, earlier findings have still helped to further flesh out the contents of this rumored expansion pack.

At the start of this year, data-mining seemed to suggest that dogs, cats and even horses were on their way to the game. However, since then, it now looks like only cats and dogs will be the ones introduced instead.

It is unclear just how much players will be able to interact with these pets, but perhaps more details may be discovered again soon.

More news about "The Sims 4" should be made available in the near future.