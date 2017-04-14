'The Sims 4: Eco Living' News: Next Expansion to Focus on Having Environment-Friendly Home Technologies

Through the help of the "Sims" community, Electronic Arts has chosen to produce the Eco Living expansion that will mainly feature environment-friendly home technologies.

Electronic ArtsPromotional image for the "Sims."

Developers started a campaign to completely involve the fan base in deciding what steps to take in terms of the next major expansion for "The Sims 4." And on April 10, out of five themes to choose from, the majority of the players who participated in the survey voted for the Eco Living expansion.

The other themes fans could choose from were Starter Home, Dangerous, Wedding, and Arcade.

However, according to reports, the expansion will not be out until 2018.

While there is still a long way to go before the expansion's launch, reports have it that the Eco Living downloadable content is expected to feature appliances that are advertised to be good for Mother Earth. Of course, most players think that solar panels are quite a given considering that they are slowly becoming a trend in the real world. Some also say solar panels are best paired with windmills as sources of energy.

Many players are also expecting to get eco-friendly laundry machines.

Having the option to install in-house canning stations in "Sims" homes is also a possibility, especially when the real world's trend links eco living to eating healthy and choosing to grow and harvest food in their own backyard. Speaking of eating organically-grown food from one's own garden, the concept calls for more gardening activities that can range from preparing compost to building greenhouses.

Above all, apart from having the fancy and high-technology appliances, eco-friendly living calls for major recycling activities and refurbishing pieces of furniture (instead of buying new ones), so it's possible "The Sims 4" players may be able to redesign or create beds, tables, and chairs from scratch in the future.

Also, the voting for style and art concepts concluded on April 12, and players can find the winning piece here.

The "Sims" community will be part of the selection process on what goes into the expansion. Players will be asked to vote among objects and clothing concepts on May 18 until May 21, while the main gameplay features will be selected from June 23 to June 26. Finally, the last main elements such as the expansion's title and icon will be voted on sometime in fall.