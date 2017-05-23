'The Sims 4' Eco Living Stuff Pack News: Voting on Gameplay Features Set for June

"The Sims 4" has been out since 2014, but Electronic Arts and Maxis are continuing to deliver new content for Simmers around the world. And to make sure that fans love it, a collaborative pack is being made.

Facebook/TheSims'The Sims 4' is releasing an Eco Living Stuff Pack next year.

It is probably common knowledge by now that EA and Maxis are creating an Eco Living Stuff Pack. The eco living theme was chosen after fans were asked to vote. EA and Maxis then proceeded to put out two art styles representing the eco living theme, and fans chose style B. More recently, fans were given the opportunity to choose the clothing and furniture that would be included in the stuff pack.

"For objects, we thought this pack would be well suited for players who want to build a sunroom or a mudroom, and focused on the types of objects you would find in that setting. For clothing, we were really drawn to minimalist clothing done in a country boho style," the blog post read.

The voting was opened on May 18 and ended on May 21. Fans were allowed to choose up to 28 items from the objects section and up to 14 items from the clothing and accessories section. Of course, it probably did not come easy since there were more than a hundred items in total to choose from.

It does not stop there, though. EA and Maxis are determined to make this a collaborative effort every step of the way. The post also outlined what fans can expect in the future when it comes to the Eco Living Stuff Pack. In June, fans can choose what kind of features they would like to see as part of the gameplay. In the fall, fans will have the opportunity to decide on the pack's official icon and title.

But this is not the only thing EA and Maxis have in the works. As previously reported, "The Sims Mobile" is also coming, although a specific release date has yet to be announced.

The Eco Living Stuff Pack will arrive next year.