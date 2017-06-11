'The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff' Pack News: DLC to Include New Equipment, Apparel

EA Maxis has released the teaser for its upcoming downloadable content for its life simulation video game, "The Sims 4."

Facebook/The.Sims.4.OfficialThe Sims 4 Fitness Stuff pack will be launched on June 20.

"The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff" pack is set to arrive on June 20, and it promises to add more fun and action to the game. This update will allow "athletically inclined Sims" to enjoy their workouts with the addition of a new piece of equipment, the rock climbing treadmill. Based on the blog, this gear will encourage Sims to lose weight, keep fit and build up their muscles by undergoing the different challenges in the workout. They can even compete against other players by trying out more difficult climbs.

For those who are not so adventurous, they may still continue their workout routines by using the new videos included in the DLC. Gamers may even try their hand in decorating the local gym or creating their own fitness studio.

Aside from the bunch of building décor that will be made available, EA Maxis is also adding new clothing choices and other accessories. Players will reportedly have fun choosing from the collection of fitness apparel for their Sims. A new set of wireless earphones will complete the outfit.

After a day's hard work, players may treat their Sims to a relaxing soak courtesy of the new sink, shower and Jacuzzi included in the update. According to an iDigital Times review, the items in the Fitness Stuff pack as seen in the teaser will satisfy even the most scrupulous of gamers and will be "useful" and "modern." The new climbing wall is reportedly extremely fun and challenging as it suddenly gives out fire or lightning which players will have to evade while trying to keep up with the unrelenting pace of the moving wall. Hopefully, the DLC will not disappoint when it is released this month.

"The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff" will be available on June 20.