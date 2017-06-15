'The Sims 4: Fitness Stuff' Pack Updates: Deadly Rock Climbing Treadmill, Workout Earbuds and More Available Soon

"The Sims 4" is set to launch a new downloadable content (DLC) called "Fitness Stuff." The new pack, which will be out next week, will be about living a more active lifestyle.

The Sims 4 "The Sims 4: Fitness Stuff" Pack will feature new equipment and workout routines.

"The Sims 4: Fitness Stuff" will give more challenges and activities to athletic Sims or Sims who just want to start a healthier lifestyle. The new pack will introduce the rock climbing treadmill, which is a piece of equipment that will give Sims an intense workout that is guaranteed to make them lose weight while building up muscle.

As Sims improve their bouldering skills, they will get to unlock more difficult climbs and even compete with others to get the highest scores.

The rock climbing treadmill offers one beast of a workout, but might also be a deadly activity for Sims. Graham Nardone, also known as SimGuruGraham on Twitter, said the treadmill offers a separate model where Sims gets blasted by fire jets and its possible Sims could catch fire while going through it.

If the rock climbing treadmill is too much for Sims, "The Sims 4: Fitness Stuff" pack also provides beginner-level activities. New workout videos will be available in the DLC pack, and players can choose from various exercise routines. These workout videos are accessible at the local gym or in the comfort of their own homes.

"Fitness Stuff" will also bring in nature-inspired décor and gym equipment to improve the player's local gym or fitness studio and further inspire one's Sim to workout.

Aside from the exercises and activities themselves, "Fitness Stuff" will also introduce new moods that will improve a Sim's mood when working out. Specifically, the muscle-burning mood allows a Sim to listen to music using earbuds while exercising. New fitness gear and apparel will also be included in the DLC pack.

While kids can use earbuds, the workout equipment and exercises will only be available to teens and older.

Post-workout routines are also covered by "The Sims 4: Fitness Stuff." Players can add relaxing items to their Sim's home to give it a better ambiance suitable for de-stressing.

The "Fitness Stuff" pack will be available starting June 20.