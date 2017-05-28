'The Sims 4' Gameplay News: Big Patch Arrives to Prepare for 'Parenthood' Release; More Details on Grounding Children Revealed

The developers of "The Sims 4" recently put out a major patch to prepare the game for when the "Parenthood" game pack arrives. Meanwhile, more details on grounding children have also been revealed.

EAPromotional image for "The Sims 4: Parenthood" game pack arriving on May 30.

Announced through the game's community forum page, "The Sims 4" patch contained several additions, fixes and improvements.

Developers updated the way saved games can be loaded. Instead of browsing through a text list, players will now go through thumbnails that will make it easier to remember which household contains the item that players are looking for.

Note, though, that upon installing the patch, Simmers need to open saved households so it can have a designated thumbnail.

Meanwhile, developers opted to remove the glitchy autosave feature. The option to save games will now be available upon the player's discretion. Also, saved games can now be renamed.

Maxis and Electronic Arts also addressed several content glitches ahead of the "Parenthood" release. The patch will now allow children to destroy a dollhouse even when it is used by other kids. Developers also fixed an issue that made a Sim want to get married even when he or she already is.

There were also reports that the Successful Lineage feature was not able to recognize skills accomplished by children Sims. Luckily, the latest patch has already fixed it. Other known glitches such as babies having a different skin tone when picked up and the phone's silent setting not working have already been corrected.

On the other hand, as "Parenthood's" release comes closer, Maxis producer Dave Miotke, aka SimGuruNinja, reportedly teased several options to ground misbehaving kids. They include prohibiting the child from doing several activities such as watching TV, using the computer, leaving the house, going out with friends, using the phone, listening to music, and playing with toys or games. All punishments are good for one day.

The grounding aspect might be a key part of the "Parenthood" game pack since the new content has already been revealed to make the children act more ill-behaved and rebellious. Judging from the trailer, misbehavior varies on the kid's age. A toddler can give parents a headache by spilling paint all over the floor while teenage siblings can fight hard over something.

The "Parenthood" game pack arrives on Tuesday, May 30.