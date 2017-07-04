'The Sims 4' Guide: Unlock a Unique Buff in 'Parenthood Game Pack' and 'Get to Work'

(Photo: Electronic Arts) A screenshot from "The Sims 4: Parenthood Game Pack."

There is more to see in "The Sims 4: Parenthood Game Pack" than meets the eye including a flurry of hidden features that will come in handy in progressing in the game.

The folks over at Sims Community found a pretty neat buff that gamers would want to check out although it can only take effect with "The Sims 4: Get to Work" installed.

This involves "The Sims 4" players who wish to pursue a career as a doctor, which, of course, is possible in the abovementioned downloadable content (DLC). It turns out that training the Sims early will be of great help in making that happen.

A child Sim who plays the Booboo Billy Doctor Playset and is able to treat the doll will be able to unlock a buff called "I'm a Doctor" that they can put to use when they become adults. This buff will only last for a couple of hours.

When the kid Sim reaches the adult stage, they should be able to get the same buff when they join the Doctor career in "Get to Work." This is a happy buff that can last for two days.

This should allow players to get more of "The Sims 4: Parenthood Game Pack" and "Get to Work" as they wait for the next DLC to arrive in the game.

Now that the third quarter of the year has begun, "The Sims 4" players can now expect Electronic Arts and Maxis to announce a new DLC for the game.

Many expect it to be the pets-themed DLC, which the game is filled with references of. The first hint of its existence emerged back n January, which goes to show that the studios have been working on it for a long time.

Whether or not pets are finally coming to "The Sims 4," an announcement should take place soon.