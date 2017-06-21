'The Sims 4': New Item for 'Eco Living Stuff' Teased

Players of popular life simulation video game "The Sims 4" are looking forward to the next patch called the "Eco Living Stuff."

Facebook/The.Sims.4.Official"The Sims 4"will launch a new DLC called Eco Living Stuff.

The update, which is expected to be promoted after the release of "Fitness Stuff Pack," was previously teased by Maxim during the Let's Play Livestream on YouTube. The concept art showcased the new designs that will be added in the downloadable content, including a new sink model.

The development team has also provided gamers a brief glimpse of the potential features of the patch. Screenshots show the different sets of sink to choose from, materials that the artists will use and the dimensions of the add-on.

While fans of "The Sims 4" are excited over the upcoming patch, most of the attention is currently focused on "Fitness Stuff Pack" that was released on June 20. According to reports, the patch included 30 new items, all designed to promote a healthy lifestyle among the Sims. Players will have the option to give their Sims a sporty look, depending on their preferences. Aside from new outfits, shoes and accessories, there are reportedly more hairstyles to choose from, especially for the female characters.

The Build mode of the pack will allow gamers to adorn their homes using the new furniture and decors. Most of these are said to be modern and nature-inspired, an interesting combination of glass and wood. They can also build a fitness studio where the Sims can spend time watching workout videos and exercising. After the rigorous activities, the Sims may soak in the bathtub, which is conveniently located in the modern bathroom adjacent to the studio.

The "Fitness Stuff Pack" also included the Treadmill Rock Climbing Wall, a must try for the more adventurous Sims. The equipment will help them learn advanced bouldering techniques via the climbing challenges provided. Players may compete with each other and see who will get higher scores.