'The Sims 4' News: Another Stuff Pack Due Out This Summer, Will Focus on Toddlers

The Sims official website More toddler-related additions are coming to 'The Sims 4'

"The Sims 4" players can look forward to getting some new content just before the end of this summer season.

Over on Twitter, developers released a short video teasing the content still set to come this quarter.

The video runs for just 10 seconds but viewers can probably tell right away that it is all about toddlers.

In the video, different toddlers were shown playing with each other while surrounded by a bunch of things. There appears to be a bench, a fountain, a little trailer that looks like it can keep toys, something that appears to be a play set, and a toy chest.

New articles of clothing specially designed for toddlers may also be added as well.

It also seems like the new additions will be included in a Stuff Pack, though developers have yet to reveal what it will be called and how much it may cost.

They did however confirm that this toddler-themed Stuff Pack will be made available to "The Sims 4" players sometime during the latter part of this summer. That likely means that the new Stuff Pack will be detailed further in the days and weeks ahead, so players may want to watch out for more revelations.

For those players who may have somehow missed it, toddlers were added to the game earlier this year.

The toddlers were added via a free update, and they have since helped enrich the virtual lives of many players. There are many ways to interact with these toddlers, which includes teaching them, talking to them or just simply showing them little bits of strictness and guidance.

Now, it looks like these toddlers will be made even more interesting thanks to the impending arrival of a new Stuff Pack.

More news about the toddler-focused Stuff Pack and any other additions coming to "The Sims 4" should be made available soon.