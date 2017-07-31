'The Sims 4' News: Console Version To Be Featured at Gamescom, Dropping in November

Facebook/TheSims 'The Sims 4' is arriving on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.

"The Sims 4" is finally launching on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after spending years only being playable on the PC.

Fans who prefer to play on consoles can now enjoy "The Sims 4" in all its glory. In the years since it was first released, "The Sims 4" has received several updates, and they will all be available to console players at launch. Additionally, some downloadable content packs will be released for console players as well.

"Maxis and the team at Blind Squirrel Games plan on revisiting our current lineup of extra DLC to bring over some of the best experiences to console on a regular basis, but we plan to start providing players periodic game updates that mirrors some of the latest content we've released for PC, delivering new features, and continuing to improve your game experience," the announcement read.

An official trailer for "The Sim 4" on consoles has also been released. The video teases many features and showcases some of the title's gameplay, including building houses, playing pranks, making friends, finding love, customizing Sims, exploring different careers, fishing, exercising, dancing and many more.

A lot of fans are excited to play "The Sims 4" on consoles, but some have expressed concern over how hard it would be to construct houses using controllers. Others are keeping their fingers crossed that the console version of "The Sims 4" will be nothing like the console version of "The Sims 3," which was panned.

Console players can pre-order the game for their PlayStation 4 or Xbox One on Electronic Arts' website. Those who pre-order "The Sims 4" will receive the Perfect Patio Stuff Pack with their purchase. For those who are unaware, the Perfect Patio Stuff Pack includes a variety of different items like a hot tub and new clothes.

"The Sims 4" will also be attending the upcoming Gamescom 2017 in Cologne, Germany. Fans will be able to play the game on console for the first time.

"The Sims 4" will be arriving on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Nov. 17.

Watch the trailer below: