'The Sims 4' News: Devs Detail How Players Will Be Able to Control Their Pets

Players are not going to have complete control over the pets included in the 'Cats & Dogs' expansion

The Sims official website Pets will be added to 'The Sims 4' on Nov. 10

The upcoming "Cats & Dogs" expansion will finally bring furry friends to "The Sims 4," and developers are planning on making them act as similar to the real things as possible.

Part of what makes being a pet owner such an incredible experience is that the animals being cared for are so unpredictable.

They can suddenly go wild and cause a mess in the living room or be perfectly well-behaved when guests are over, making it seem like they are the best pets ever.

In the game, that element of unpredictability will remain.

Detailed in a recent post on the game's official website, developers revealed that players are not going to have full control over the pets that will soon be released.

That said, players will still be able to interact with their cats and dogs in numerous ways.

On top of that, the pets themselves will be able to interact with their owners in "The Sims 4."

The cats and dogs can act in certain ways that hint that they may need some food, some sleep or maybe even just a little bit of love. Developers are also adding some user interface elements that should make it easier for players to understand what their cats and dogs want.

While all this is going on, the cats and dogs will also do some unique things that will stick in the minds of their owners and make them seem more like real-life pets.

The pets are going to be very unpredictable in the game, as they should be, but if the developers' plans are fulfilled, the coming cats and dogs will then be unpredictable in the best ways.

The "Cats & Dogs" expansion is set to be released for "The Sims 4" on Nov. 10, though more details about those virtual pets should be made available before then.