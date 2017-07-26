'The Sims 4' News: Game to be Released for Xbox One?

Facebook/TheSims "The Sims 4" arriving to Xbox One

Developed by EA Maxis, everyone knows what "The Sims" is all about. Even for those who have yet to give it a shot on their respective consoles or PCs, it is easy to say that "The Sims" is one of the most popular life simulation video games to be published. Although most were happy to experience it on PC, recent leaks reveal that "The Sims 4" is coming to Xbox One.

The leak was picked up and reported by True Achievements. It was actually indicated on the Microsoft Store as "The Sims 4" received its very own product page that revealed that the release date on Xbox One is set to be on Nov. 17. Furthermore, the Xbox One version will allow gamers to get a shot at the full experience by creating unique Sims, building the perfect home, exploring the maps, and overall just playing with life.

According to reports, EA or Microsoft has yet to release an official statement about the potential Xbox One release. Of course, this does not deter fans who have been patiently waiting to have the game on their consoles. It is relatively and arguably more than enough to see an actual product page for "The Sims 4" on Xbox One.

Further details on "The Sims 4" for Xbox One reveal that gamers get a special treat if they pre-order the game. "The Sims 4: Perfect Patio Stuff" features things that can make daily living of the Sims more comfortable with decor and a hot tub. Meawhile, buying the "Deluxe Party Edition" gets fans the "Life of the Party," "Up All Night," and "Awesome Animal Hats" packs.

Considering this newest development for "The Sims 4," PlayStation owners are clamoring to have it on their respective consoles, too. Indeed, no one can blame them for wanting what the Xbox One gamers might have.