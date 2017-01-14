'The Sims 4' News: Learn More About The Customization Options And Interactions Related To The Recently Added Toddlers

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

At long last, developers finally brought toddlers into the world of "The Sims 4," and now that they are here, players can take some time to learn more about these stumbling and bumbling bundles of joy.

Electronic Arts/MaxisToddlers were added recently to 'The Sims 4'

There's more to these toddlers than just being cute and developers revealed more about them via new patch notes recently posted on the Electronic Arts support site.

Moving on now to the toddlers themselves, players should know that there are eight new traits that can be associated with them.

Toddlers can be Angelic and they can also be Charmers. Some toddlers may be more Inquisitive or perhaps Independent, while others may be Clingy and others born with a Wild side. There are also some toddlers who can be Silly and a few who may be Fussy.

Players will also have some control over what toddlers will look like in the game, as they can alter some of their physical traits. Hairstyles, hair colors and even freckles can be adjusted.

Players can also customize the toddlers' full body outfits or separate elements of their outfits, in order to create that ideal combination of comfort and style for their little ones.

Having a toddler in "The Sims 4" is not just about caring for their looks. Players will also need to interact with these new additions to their families by doing things such as feeding them, bathing them, training them to go potty and even tucking them in at night.

Toddlers may also hug the Sims caring for them, which has to be a nice reward for all the work that goes into making sure they are happy and healthy.

There are also some new items coming to the game such as toys and books that should help keep the toddlers entertained.

"The Sims 4" players have been asking for the toddlers to be added to the game for quite some time now, and now they are present and ready to be cared for.