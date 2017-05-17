'The Sims 4' News: 'Parenthood Game Pack' Coming May 30, Brings All Kinds of Family-Related Additions

"The Sims 4" has enabled players to take on different roles and tasks while playing the game. And now, an upcoming game pack will allow them to see what it may be like to be the parent in a household.

The Sims official websiteNew items are also included in the 'Parenthood Game Pack' coming to 'The Sims 4'

Coming to the game on May 30 is the new "Parenthood Game Pack." As its name suggests, this downloadable is focused on introducing new "family focused" gameplay elements, according to a recent post on the game's official website.

Among the many notable changes and additions are ones that should affect toddlers and teenagers.

The kids will not be on their best behavior all the time with the game pack added, but players will be able to use a new skill that should help them out whenever these young ones act out.

SimGuruNinja has also shared some new details related to the "Parenthood Game Pack" over on Twitter, and a recent report from SimsCommunity highlighted some of the most notable revelations.

Among the things that SimGuruNinja revealed is that parents will be able to assign punishments to their misbehaving kids and that curfews can be set as well. Parents will also be able to tuck their kids into bed soon.

Notably, "The Sims 4" players will be able to influence how their kids turn out thanks to the Character Values Traits included in the "Parenthood Game Pack."

There are also some new items being added via this game pack, including some school projects. Kids may need some help with these projects of theirs, so parents may have to provide some assistance.

Players will also be able to use other additions to make sure that their homes are suitable for kids and there are even new clothing styles available.

More news about "The Sims 4" and the other features of the "Parenthood Game Pack" should be made available soon.