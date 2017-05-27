'The Sims 4' News: 'Parenthood' Update Arrives, Fixes Tons of Children Issues

Fans of "The Sims 4" are in for a huge treat from developer Maxis. That is because the highly anticipated May update has arrived, and it is called the "Parenthood" game pack. Here is everything about it in a nutshell.

YouTube/The Sims The "Parenthood" update in "The Sims 4" fixes a good number of issues revolving around children.

As stated in the official patch notes, the aforementioned "The Sims 4" update revolves around parenting. Well, basically anything to do with kids. There is no doubt that this patch is a great addition.

First of all, the "Parenthood" patch fixes an issue that causes toddlers to inherit or acquire the emotional whim of any nearby adult. This issue here resulted in the infant obtaining a flirty trait. Of course, that defies everything people have come to know about babies in real life.

The new "The Sims 4" update also disallows children to receive inappropriate text messages from adults. Add to this the fact that they are no longer able to change skin tones whenever they are picked up. Also, adult sims are no longer expected to get the whim to get married if they are already married, that is. Lastly, the update changes the Love Guru from the Romance Festival. Once married into a household, the guru will no longer be immortal.

Interestingly, data miners were able to acquire key information from the latest patch, as reported by iDigitalTimes. They noticed an XML code that hints at the possible arrival of Chance Cards. Apparently, these were already previously teased by the developers. Chance cards are said to be related to character values, something that can be acquired through positive parenting.

The above-mentioned cards will vary depending on the kind of teachings the sims present to their children. Simply put, the chance cards acquired will depend on traits such as responsibility and good manners, among others. As such, these cards are really something that fans should look forward to.