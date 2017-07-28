'The Sims 4' News: Release Date for PS4, Xbox One Versions Announced

Electronics Arts/Maxis 'The Sims 4' is set to make its console debut for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on Nov. 17, as announced by Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts has just announced the console version of "The Sims 4," which is set to come to the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 on Nov. 17. The game will also be on demo at Gamescom 2017 in Cologne beginning Aug. 22.

"Sims" fans now get to build their virtual homes and grow their digital families on the current generation of consoles, as EA announced the console version of "The Sims 4" for later this year. The game first launched on the PC three years ago, and it has received continuous updates and content packs since.

The latest content drop came for free earlier this year, when Maxis added toddlers to the game two years after launch.

While "The Sims 4" for the PC boasts more than 22 Downloadable Content packs, it's not clear as of this time how many of these will make it into the console version of the game.

Some updates to the base PC game will make it to the console version, including ghosts, swimming pools, kitchen appliances, careers, and expanded house building options like half-walls. The new area of Newcrest will also be thrown in for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launch of the simulation game.

The game is now available for pre-order as "The Sims 4: Deluxe Party Edition," which will add "The Sims 4: Perfect Patio Stuff" content pack to the console game, including hot tubs. Early access will also be granted to players with advance orders, unlocking "The Sims 4" for them on Nov. 14.

EA Access subscribers, meanwhile, can get a glimpse of the game online as early as Nov. 9. For the earliest peek at the console version of "The Sims 4," the Gamescom show floor in Cologne is the place to be. The floor will feature a hands-on demo of the game starting Aug. 22.

The video below shows the trailer for the console launch of "The Sims 4," coming to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Nov. 17.