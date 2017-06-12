'The Sims 4' News: Rumored Pets DLC Missed EA Play 2017, Fitness Stuff Pack Announced Instead

The rumored announcement for "The Sims 4: Dogs and Cats" downloadable content (DLC) during EA Play 2017 did not materialize. But fans of the life simulation video game were still treated to information about the brand-new Fitness Stuff Pack during the game publisher's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 press conference.

Maxis/EA A promo image for the new "The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff Pack."

"The Sims" producer Graham Nardone was present during the EA Play event on Saturday, June 10, to discuss the upcoming Fitness Stuff Pack that will be released on Tuesday, June 20.

According to the press release on the game's website, players can soon enjoy a new challenge using the rock climbing treadmill that will be introduced in the new Fitness Stuff Pack.

"This new piece of equipment will give your Sim an intense workout that allows them to lose weight, while simultaneously building muscle. As your Sim becomes more experienced at bouldering, they can attempt increasingly difficult climbs, as well as compete against others to set high scores," the developer stated.

The game's characters will also be seen wearing different colored sports apparel once the Fitness Stuff Pack comes out later this month.

However, while recent reports suggested that a new expansion pack called "The Sims 4: Dogs and Cats" would be released as the game's Pets Expansion Pack, EA did not reveal any information about it.

Reports about the release of "The Sims 4: Dogs and Cats" first came out through a leak from a popular video game retailer in Slovakia. The leak claimed that the new expansion pack would be released on Nov. 9 with a $45 price tag.

The report also mentioned that the rumored expansion pack would make a surprise appearance at EA Play 2017, but the highly anticipated reveal did not happen. This means that the rumors may not be real after all.

EA is expected to drop more details about the new "The Sims 4" expansion pack in the coming days.