'The Sims 4' News: What Players Are Getting From the 'Toddler Stuff Pack'

The Sims official website New outfits are among the additional items included in the 'Toddler Stuff Pack'

The new "Toddler Stuff Pack" is coming to "The Sims 4," and as players wait for its arrival, they can learn more about what is inside this downloadable.

As its name already gives away, this new Stuff Pack is all about those adorable little kids and they will be getting several new items that will help them look better for playtime and just enjoy the company of other young tykes.

First off, the toddlers will be getting new clothes.

Examples of the new outfits coming to the game include a fairy ensemble that is accessorized with wings and a fox hoodie that is completed with some ears jutting out.

In addition to those outfits, players will also have access to new hairstyles for the little toddlers, according to a recent post on the game's official website.

Once "Sims 4" players are done changing the looks of their toddlers, they can move on to checking out the other contents of the "Toddler Stuff Pack" such as the varied pieces of playground equipment.

Slides and tunnels will be made available, giving toddlers more reasons to giggle away their afternoons.

Responding to some questions over on Twitter, SimGuruGraham also revealed some of the other items that will be included in the "Toddler Stuff Pack" like ball pits, dollhouses and even a wagon that can hold drinks and snacks, SimsCommunity reported.

Also, while the toddlers are enjoying all the new pieces of playground equipment, they can use their imagination to make things more fun.

Players will also be able to set up Toddler Play Dates if they want to, which should help these young ones make even more friends.

The "Toddler Stuff Pack" will be officially released for "The Sims 4" on Aug. 24, but fans who will be present at Gamescom can check it out prior to its arrival.