'The Sims 4' News: What Players Can Expect From the 'Cats & Dogs' Expansion

Cats and dogs are not the only animals included in the upcoming expansion

The Sims official website Pets will be added to 'The Sims 4' on Nov. 10

After so many weeks and months of speculation and countless requests from the fans, developers finally confirmed that, yes, pets are coming to "The Sims 4."

Dubbed as the "Cats & Dogs" expansion, obviously, players can look forward to their familiar furry friends being added to the game.

Speaking recently to GamesRadar, producer Grant Rodiek revealed that the cats and dogs coming to the game are going to be more customizable than ever.

Players can create highly detailed pets in the game, taking into account everything from breeds to how many spots they have. Players will even be given the option of dressing up their pets in new outfits so that they can look stylish too as they walk around the neighborhood or even as they just lounge around the house.

Furthermore, there are also other animals that are going to be included in this new expansion pack.

During the interview, it was revealed that foxes and raccoons are soon going to be present inside "The Sims 4" as well. It is still unclear how the foxes and raccoons will act inside the game and whether players can keep them inside their homes, though more details are expected to be shared soon.

Since there will soon be animals found all over the place, developers are also going to introduce a new career for players to try out.

Detailed in a recent post on the game's official website, players will also have the opportunity to become veterinarians in the game and even set up their own clinics. The Sims who become truly skilled veterinarians may even be able to perform surgeries on pets and nurse them back to health.

"The Sims 4" players will be able to add pets to their virtual playgrounds as soon as the "Cats & Dogs" expansion pack is officially released on Nov. 10.