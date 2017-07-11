'The Sims 4' Next DLC: Maxis Teases What to Expect; Car Gameplay Hinted

(Photo: Electronic Arts) A screenshot from "The Sims 4: Parenthood."

The next Stuff Pack coming to "The Sims 4" will be focused on toddlers. It is set for release late summer although details remain scarce at the moment.

"The Sims" producer Graham Nordone did provide some information on what to expect in the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) and what not to.

One thing that the toddler Stuff pack for "The Sims 4" will not feature is a gameplay tweak that allows the Sims to make their beds. This does not mean it will not find its way to the game. Nordone tweeted:

Perhaps someday? That won't be in this Stuff Pack though.

He also revealed that the item featured in the DLC reveal teaser is a brand-new dollhouse. He explained that it has "similar functionality to the ones that are already in-game."

Nordone said that gameplay will be shown off for this "The Sims 4" DLC when it is officially announced. It is unclear when that will take place though.

Meanwhile, "The Sims 4" concept artist Kimmi teased the possible addition of car gameplay in the game and asked the Sims community for ideas. Gamers did not disappoint and threw in a flurry of suggestions, which Kimmi was thankful for.

Thanks everyone for sharing your ideas about cars. I asked purely out of my own curiosity as a Sims fan and you guys really delivered.

It is unclear at the moment what "The Sims 4" players can expect as far as the car gameplay go, but it looks like Electronic Arts and Maxis are seriously considering adding it.

Also expected to arrive in "The Sims 4" soon is the long-rumored Pets DLC, whose existence has been hinted in numerous leaks and datamining, but is yet to be confirmed by the studios.

It is rumored that cats and dogs will be the focus of the game, which means that those who are hoping to see horses will be in for a disappointment.

However, with nothing confirmed yet, "The Sims 4" players will just have to cross their fingers on this one.