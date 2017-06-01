'The Sims 4: Parenthood' News: Items in New Game Pack Said to Hint at Upcoming Animal-Themed DLC

Following the release of "The Sims 4: Parenthood" last May 30, rumors came out that game developer Maxis might also release a "The Sims 4: Pets" downloadable content pack soon. According to fans who got hold of the newly released game pack, some items in it seemed to hint that there will be new DLC coming up.

The recently-released game pack titled "The Sims 4: Parenthood" gave fans of the game a chance to tell new and interesting tales with their characters. However, that was not the only thing that fans got from it.

Recently, talks about a potential future add-on to the game have been rife, and some players claimed that Maxis is likely to bring back animal Sims to the current version of "The Sims."

Speculations stemmed from observant gamers who noticed a few things from the game once "Parenthood" was installed, including the new jacket which had an animal paw print design. Although some claimed that the animal paw print design was just part of a fashion statement, some believe that it hinted at another DLC.

Aside from the intriguing jacket design, eagle-eyed "The Sims 4" gamers also noted the doctor's play set for Sim kids. Gamers suggested that the said play set could be a useful skill-building item for kids who want to become physicians or veterinarians. If that is true, then having animal patients will become necessary so the future animal doctors will have something to cure.

A number of gaming codes that held animation actions for dog and cat game characters were also previously seen, and these animals will reportedly be capable of walking on top of beds, bars and other pieces of furniture.

The recent hints do seem to indicate that the developer of the game will indeed add new animal Sims to "The Sims 4." However, Maxis has yet to confirm these speculations and theories about the animal-themed DLC.