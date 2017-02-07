'The Sims 4' Patch Updates, News: Electronic Arts Releases New Update With Bug Fixes, Menu Change

Electronic Arts has released a new update for "The Sims 4." Apart from a few design changes to the main menu, the update also fixes a handful of issues within the game.

Facebook/TheSims'The Sim 4: City Living' is the latest expansion pack Electronic Arts has released.

The patch notes were released on the official help page of Electronic Arts, and it detailed the changes and fixes that were made to "The Sims 4." The post also pointed out that the game is almost 17 years old - specifically, 16 years, 11 months, and 29 days old at the time the notes were published. In celebration of the momentous occasion, a new shirt for Sims of all ages has been released with the update in honor of the game's 17 years of existence.

Apart from its new look, everything in the main menu page essentially functions the same way as before. The big play button, also known as Continue, has been moved to a different location on the screen. The New Game and Load Game buttons have been made more visible to the player in that they can be found next to the Continue button.

The menu found on the upper right side of the page has been simplified. Unlike before, the menu only shows the Gallery and Options buttons. And on the lower left side of the page, information on all of the player's installed game packs can be seen.

Issues with babies disappearing after aging up have also been fixed. Toddler problems such as finding them in strange locations (like through a wall or stuck next to the elevator) have likewise been addressed.

Electronic Arts is expected to release more updates as new issues arise. The toddlers update was only made available recently, which makes bugs involving its gameplay understandable.

Speaking of new releases, "The Sims 4" came out with the Vampires Game Pack two weeks ago, on Jan. 24. The new content allows players to live out their vampiric dreams, which includes having special abilities like supernatural speed and commanding others to do the player's bidding. Of course, they also come with their weaknesses, like being more sensitive to sunlight and having uncontrollable hissing.