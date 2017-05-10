'The Sims 4: Pets' DLC Update: Animation Codes in Game Files Hint at Nearing DLC Release

More evidence pointing to the launch of the "Pets" downloadable content (DLC) for "The Sims 4" video game has recently surfaced, and cats and dogs are reportedly being cemented into the game.

(Photo: YouTube/The Sims)A screenshot from the official trailer of "The Sims 4: City Living."

The information came from "The Sims 4" modder TwistedMexi who uncovered some animation codes in the game files. According to SimsCommunity, animals such as cats and dogs will be able to walk on bars, counters, tables, refrigerators and beds. For now, these are the only surfaces that these animals will be able to walk on, but it is possible that more areas will be supported in the coming months.

Rumors about "The Sims 4: Pets" DLC began to surface as early as March 2016. However, it was only when the first references to animals were detected in the game files back in January that fans of the video game became certain that a DLC update was on the way.

Another hint to the arrival of a "Pets" DLC to the video game was the survey distributed about future DLC releases for "The Sims 4." According to a report by iDigital Times, there were four choices included in the survey and one of them is about small pets. The description of this option enumerated guinea pigs, birds, ferrets and reptiles.

The other three options were Dream Jobs, in which Sims can become a villain or an astronaut; Beauty Salon, where Sims can start a salon and provide services for waxing, manicures and more; and Summer Holidays, where Sims can go on a vacation to the beach.

So far, there are only rumors and hints at a possible launch of "The Sims 4: Pets" DLC. However, according to the Inquisitr, it may already be safe to assume that the DLC will be arriving to the game; the only question remaining is when.

The last DLC to be released in "The Sims 4" was the "Bowling Night Stuff," which was released on March 29.