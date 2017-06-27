'The Sims 4: Pets' News: Pre-Order Listing on Reputable Site Debunked

A pre-order listing for the upcoming "The Sims 4: Pets" was identified as fake by someone from Electronic Arts (EA).

Facebook/TheSimsAn anticipated feature in "The Sims 4: Pets" is that sim pets can have their own careers.

Filmgame.cz, a reliable seller of video games in Czech Republic, recently had a pre-order listing for "The Sims 4: Pets." However, it has been identified as a fake and the listing is no longer available on their website, Simsvip confirmed.

Graham Nordone, an associate producer at EA and also known as SimGuruGraham on Twitter, shared in a post how the pre-listing was a fake.

"One easy trick to spot a fake render... are the Sims wearing a bunch of old clothes? Then it's fake! #scammershatehim," his post reads.

However, there are reports saying that not everything about the listing was fake. It could be possible that the release date on the pre-listing, which was Nov. 9, could be the real launch date for "The Sims 4: Pets."

There are no official announcements yet about the features of the upcoming "The Sims 4: Pets." However, there are already several rumors about what followers of the game are expecting to be featured in the new DLC pack.

According to DVS Gaming, EA recently mentioned several features that might be in "The Sims 4: Pets" update.

One of the interesting features mentioned was that players will get to live as pets in the update. Players will be able to control their pets, command them to chase, dig, tackle, or search for collectibles.

Another exciting feature that could be in the update is teaching sim pets new skills and help them create careers. Pets will be able to develop new skills such as hunting and racing, which can help them in building their own careers.

"The Sims 4: Pets" is expected to be launched this year.