'The Sims 4' Rumors: Is a Tweak for Toilet Paper Holders Hinting at the Existence of Pets DLC?

The Sims official website

"The Sims 4" players have likely heard the rumblings about the game possibly getting a downloadable content pack filled with pets for a while now, but to this point, developers have still yet to confirm that furry friends are coming to the game.

Now, while official word is still lacking, some players believe that they may have stumbled on to something that may be a clue pointing to the eventual addition of pets.

The new clue in question is related to toilet paper holders, or to be more specific, three seemingly new swatches that were pointed out by Sims forums member "Izzeh96."

According to a recent report from SimsCommunity, these additional swatches seem to have been added just recently, but again, that is not really the part that matters.

Instead, it is the way that the toilet paper roll itself is placed that is apparently the clue that pets are coming to "The Sims 4."

As "Izzeh96" noted, the placement of the roll in which it goes under instead of over is apparently something that cat owners do to make sure their pets do not unroll the toilet paper.

So, if developers took enough time to account for how pet owners may arrange their toilet paper rolls, then that may mean that pets themselves are coming too, or at least that is the thought.

It is unclear if this toilet paper thing really is a clue. But if it is, then developers really outdid themselves with this bit of subtlety.

For what it is worth, toilet paper placement is not the only supposed clue pointing to pets, and the folks at SimsCommunity have put together an extensive archive containing reports on lines of game code hinting at pets and other items of interest.

More news about "The Sims 4" and whether or not pets really will be added should be made available in the near future.