'The Sims 4' Rumors: Recent Discovery Again Points to the Eventual Addition of Pets

Pets are still not available inside "The Sims 4," but more clues pointing to them being added in the future have again been spotted.

The Sims official website'The Sims 4' players are still waiting to hear when they may be able to add pets to their homes inside the game

This time around, it was community modder "TwistedMexi" who stumbled upon more lines of code hinting at the existence of pets.

Specifically, the modder discovered an animation snippet in the game's files that seems to suggest that cats and dogs may be able to walk on top of certain objects, including bars, beds, counters, refrigerators and tables, SimsVIP reported.

This find is just the latest in a line of leaks that dates back to the early part of this year.

As fans can see in this earlier report from SimsCommunity, references to cats, dogs and even small dogs have been found in the game's files previously.

Going by these leaks, it seems pretty clear that the developers are working on something related to cats and dogs, and yet, it has been months since the initial discovery and confirmation that a pet-focused downloadable content pack is coming still hasn't been provided yet.

A separate report from SimsCommunity notes that the wait for pets to be officially announced for "The Sims 4" has now been going on for four months long.

The reasons for why the developers have continued to hold off on making things official despite all these leaks remain unclear. Still, even if there has been no announcement made just yet, that certainly does not rule out the possibility that one will be made eventually. The developers may just be looking for the right time to make this announcement.

In the meantime, players will likely still be looking for more references to pets in the hopes of figuring out ahead of time what they may be like whenever they are released for the game.

More news about "The Sims 4" should be made available soon.