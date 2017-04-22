'The Sims 4' Tips: Ways to Resurrect Dead Sims

Maxis and The Sims Studio's life-simulation video game "The Sims 4" has captured the imagination of many players as it truly creates a different reality in which the player sees how a community thrives in a single click. Considering it delves with all topics concerning real life, there is also the issue of death.

(Photo: "The Sims 4" official website) Screenshot for "The Sims 4."

While this is something that most games don't really depict, death is a welcome concept to the Sims series. As a matter of fact, it is an integral part of the game that there are dozens of ways to die and a lot more ways to stop it.

Sims VIP enumerates some of the known causes of death for the fourth installment. These are through drowning, electrocution, hunger, fire, rocket ship crash landing, old age, overexertion, cowplant, embarrassment, anger and hysteria. Whatever it is that normally causes death in real life, that is translated in the game.

In the event, however, that a Sim unfortunately dies, how does one go about reviving them? Is it even possible?

Carl's Sims 4 Guide has outlined a few ways on how it can be done. There are two main ways, namely using the Book of Life by completing the bestselling author inspiration, while the other one is through the ambrosia which is acquired after accomplishing mastery of cooking and gourmet cooking. Either way, the two options require befriending the Ghost and ask them to join the household.

There's also the option to plead with the Grim Reaper. The first way is via Death flower, which can be acquired with high gardening. The other option would depend on one's mood, preferably the confident and flirty ones.

For those who wish to take the easy way out, a mod can be used here. Whether one decides to follow the steps within the game or just cheat is up to the player ultimately.