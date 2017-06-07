'The Sims 4' Triple Boost Week Is Back With Jasmine Holiday to Fill Needs and Whims

Jasmine Holiday is returning to "The Sims 4" which means Triple Boost Week will also be making a comeback. Purist players who refuse the temptation of cheats will be crazy to miss this opportunity.

Maxis/EA Promotional image for "The Sims 4."

Once entering the game, players will be greeted by a splash page explaining the challenge. During the event, Jasmine will give the player an option to gain three times the satisfaction or three times slower in decline in needs.

To get the boost, "Sims 4" players must call the Jasmine NPC (non-player character) on their Sim's cell phone and she will appear in the player's lot. Asking her about the boosts will let you choose between "Satisfaction Gain" and "Slower Needs Decay."

Choosing the "Satisfaction Gain" boost will give the player three times the points for completing personal whims. This, in turn, will unlock rewards found in the aspiration category of the menu. Meanwhile, choosing "Slower Needs Decay" will reduce the drain on the Sim's need bar. This means the player won't have to pay attention to the bar as much and will get to accomplish more during gameplay.

Both boosts give the player's Sim a happy moodlet: "So Satisfying!" (Happy +1) for Satisfaction boost and Needing Less (Happy +1) for the needs boost. However, the "Needs Decay" boost is the best option if the player is planning to level up and have a high career or school performance.

Only one boost can be active at a time although players have the option to change their selected boosts. All they have to do is to call the Jasmine NPC again and choose a different boost from the one currently active.

The boosts can only be requested by Sims aged Child to Elder. Triple Boost Week will only last for six game days so "The Sims 4" players need to take advantage of it while they can.