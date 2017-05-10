'The Sims 4' Update: Animation Codes for Cats and Dogs Found

It's been months since files for a potential Pets-themed downloadable content (DLC) were discovered. Unfortunately, Electronic Arts has yet to confirm that they are working on the expansion pack for "The Sims 4."

(Photo: Facebook/TheSims)A promotional image for "The Sims 4: City Living" expansion pack.

At least modder TwistedMexi has something new to share regarding the pets found in the game files. According to Sims Community, the modder discovered some animation codes for cats and dogs, and it looks like these pets can walk on bars, beds, counters, refrigerators and tables.

Well, those were the only objects TwistedMexi mentioned, but the people behind Sims Community believed it's possible more could be included when the expansion pack eventually comes out.

Furthermore, there's no mention of horses in the animation codes, just cats and dogs. Horses were present in the PC version of "The Sims 3: Pets," so a lot of long-time players expect them to appear in "The Sims 4" as well. It's possible that the code might still be incomplete and more horse-related files would be added later.

Rumors of a pets-themed expansion pack has been around since "The Sims 4" was first released. After all, pets have been around since "The Sims: Unleashed" and it's a very popular theme. "The Sims 2: Pets" and "The Sims 3: Pets" were also well-received when they first came out. The first evidence of a possible DLC was found by modder Zerbu earlier this year.

Developers Maxis and The Sims Studio have already added toddler life stage and vampires to the game, so pets are probably coming sometime in the future. In the meantime, "The Sims 4" fans should just sit back and enjoy the game while they are waiting for the next expansion pack to come out.

The game developers are currently working on the eco living-themed stuff pack that fans voted for last month. Voting for the next objects and clothing stuff pack will be on May 18 to 21.