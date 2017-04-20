'The Sims 5' Release Date Rumors: Game Coming in 2019?

"The Sims" franchise is arguably one of the most popular simulation games out there today, which makes it understandable that fans will get excited about the possibility of a fifth installment coming out. However, even though there have been rumors, Electronic Arts has yet to confirm the existence of "The Sims 5."

Facebook/TheSims'The Sims 4' is the latest in EA's life simulation franchise.

It can be recalled that "The Sims 4" was released in September 2014. Prior to that, "The Sims 3" was made available in June 2009. "The Sims 2" was released in September 2004 and the first game was launched in February 2000. Based on historical data, the least amount of years in between releases is four. Given this pattern, it does not seem likely that a fifth "Sims" game will make it to the market this year.

However, there has been talk of "The Sims 5" being released in 2019. Neither EA nor Maxis has said anything to confirm this theory, but fans are nonetheless excited.

It has been speculated that the fifth installment will come with many new features, as well as being a huge improvement from the current one. Avid Simmers know that there is a huge difference between "The Sims 3" and "The Sims 4" in terms of visual style and map layout, so this might also be the case with "The Sims 5" and its predecessor.

Fans will also be happy to know that some features from past installments like "The Sims 3" are also expected. "The Sims 4" currently does not allow players to ride vehicles, unlike previous versions of the game, and the map was also changed drastically. It has been said that the next installment will bring back the neighborhood style layout, as well as cars and bicycles.

Another popular theory is that "The Sims 5" will be VR-ready. According to The Bitbag, talk of "The Sims 5" being playable in VR started with a Reddit post. Again, a confirmation regarding this has yet to be made.

Regardless, the idea of "The Sims 5" being VR-ready is certainly thrilling. The franchise has long allowed players to live the lives they want to, or even get creative, so taking it one step higher would definitely be unsurprising.

Since nothing has been officially announced yet, though, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.