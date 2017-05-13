'The Sims Mobile' Release Date, News: Life Simulation Game Is 'Coming Soon' on iOS, Android

One of the most famous life simulation games gets a new mobile version called "The Sims Mobile" and is "coming soon" to iOS and Android devices, according to Electronic Arts' latest announcement.

YouTube/The SimsA still from the soft launch trailer for "The Sims Mobile."

EA has released a soft launch trailer earlier this week to announce "The Sims Mobile." However, according to The Verge, the game has already gone live in Brazil and will soon be available in other countries.

One of the highlighted features in the trailer is the Sims' "legacy." As explained by EA in the announcement page, Sims' families can develop for "multiple generations."

In "The Sims Mobile," Sims will also have to advance in their career goals and then retire from it later. Upon retirement, Sims' will acquire Heirlooms "that unlock hobbies and careers for future generations, allowing new Sims to tell deeper stories," EA further explained.

Players will also be able to customize their Sims' appearances, build and design homes, and socialize with other Sims, which are practically what makes up the base concept of the franchise.

It can be recalled that EA had already released a version of "The Sims" for mobile devices back in 2011 which they called "The Sims Freeplay." However, judging from the trailer, the upcoming "The Sims Mobile" immediately looks like a bigger title in terms of Sims activities.

The soft launch trailer previewed Sims going to the doctor, partying at the disco, having a real wedding, getting old, having more than one hobby on top of their jobs, doing yoga, and more. With that alone, "The Sims Mobile" can already be differentiated from the currently available "The Sims Freeplay."

The Verge has also pointed out that "The Sims Mobile" is a free-to-play mobile app once it launches in other parts of the world. However, based on the previewed Sims activities it looks like it is going to provide players with a closer experience on how it is like to play "The Sims" on its standard PC release.

EA has yet to announce when "The Sims Mobile" is going to be available and if it is going to be launched all around the world.