'The Sims Mobile' vs 'The Sims FreePlay' Comparison: EA, Maxis Drop Surprise Trailer for Mobile Game

Android and iOS users will soon be able to play "The Sims" on their smartphones, as a trailer for "The Sims Mobile" has just been released. However, before "The Sims Mobile" came into play, mobile users already had "The Sims FreePlay."

Facebook/thesimsfreeplay'The Sims Freeplay' was developed by Firemonkeys and Electronic Arts.

For those who are unaware, "The Sims FreePlay" is also based on the popular life simulation franchise and was developed by Electronic Arts and Firemonkeys Studios. On the other hand, "The Sims Mobile" is from Electronic Arts and Maxis, which explains why it is very similar to "The Sims 4," both in gameplay and content.

The user interface of "The Sims Mobile" is quite different from "The Sims 4," but a lot of the items look the same. It also offers the same basic mechanics, with players controlling the lives of Sims.

A significant difference between "The Sims Mobile" and "The Sims FreePlay" apparently has to do with Create-A-Sim. On "The Sims FreePlay," players are unable to change the facial features and body of the Sims with sliders, whereas "The Sims Mobile" contains this function. The way the sliders work, though, is not similar to "The Sims 4," as seen on the first look playthrough video uploaded by SimsVIP on YouTube.

Based on the playthrough clip, "The Sims Mobile" also has levels within the game, and some features require players to be of a certain level to unlock it. The trailer for the upcoming mobile game also depicts interior designing more similar to "The Sims 4."

According to a report, a common feature between "The Sims Mobile" and "The Sims FreePlay" is that both games are played in real time.

One thing that has really turned fans off with "The Sims FreePlay" is the presence of many microtransactions. It remains to be seen whether Maxis will adopt the same profit strategy with "The Sims Mobile." It also unknown whether the game will be available for free or if it requires payment.

Regardless, fans are excited to see whether "The Sims Mobile" will live up to their expectations. Since details are rather scarce at this point, they will just have to wait for more information to be released by Electronic Arts and Maxis.

No release date has been set, although the trailer says that the game is "coming soon."

Watch the trailer below: