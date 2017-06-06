'The Sinner' Season 1 Air Date, Plot, Teaser: Jessica Biel Returns to TV as a Mom with a Dark Side [VIDEO]

Jessica Biel has been away from television for a few years as she embarked on a movie career and also became a mother. On Aug. 2, however, the 35-year-old actress will return to the small screen when her new show "The Sinner" premieres on the USA Network.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jessica Biel's big comeback on television is via the crime and psychological drama "The Sinner."

Biel plays a young mom named Cora Tannetti, whose dark side unleashes in "The Sinner." One day, she is a devoted and loving mom and then the next day, she commits a violent crime so unexpected from her character.

There are indications Cora is not aware of what she did and the police are trying to piece things together to determine what triggered the mom. Joining Biel in "The Sinner" is Bill Pullman as the police detective Harry Ambrose.

Intrigued by Cora, the detective digs up her past to discover more gruesome secrets. Viewers will learn who the sinner is and what the sins are by the end of the show.

The first episode was recently showcased at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it received lukewarm reviews. The show, however, is still in the middle of filming to complete its eight-episode run before the season premiere.

"The Sinner" is based on a 2007 novel from Petra Hammesfahr. Biel, who also serves as executive producer for the show, loved the book so much she agreed to do the TV series. "It just felt incredibly rare to find a piece of material where you didn't expect every twist and turn along the way," she said during the panel discussion at Tribeca.

While it's still too early to tell if "The Sinner" will get a second season, executive producer Derek Simonds admitted he's thinking ahead. He said season 2 will still feature the detective but it will be a new case to solve. Simonds is hoping "The Sinner" will become an anthology, much like "True Detective." Check out the first teaser below.