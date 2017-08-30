'The Sinner' Season 1 Spoilers: Did The Police Discover Maddie's Remains?

Facebook/TheSinnerUSA Jessica Biel as Cora in USA Network's limited series 'The Sinner'

More surprising details are expected to unfold in the next episode of "The Sinner" on USA Network.

According to the synopsis for the episode called "Part V," the authorities will uncover a body in the woods. This will lead them to even have more questions instead of finding answers regarding the murder case filed against Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel).

The identity of the dead body is still unrevealed, but reports claimed that it could be the corpse of J.D.'s (Jacob Pitts) mysterious ex-girlfriend Maddie (Danielle Burgess) based on the investigation of Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) and Detective Dan Leroy (Dohn Norwood), as well as Cora's memories that she is slowly remembering through a series of hypnotherapy.

In the previous episode, Cora recalled through hypnotherapy that she met Maddie at the bar where she and J.D. were dating. She also remembered that she wanted to hold Maddie under water and hurt her because she will not let her go during the time that they were together.

She also recalled during her second session with Dr. Chang (Mia Katigbak) that she was asked by a masked man to step on Maddie's rib cage.

On the other hand, Ambrose started to get a clearer picture regarding Maddie's connection to Cora's current case. The detective discovered that Maddie once rented a room behind the house of a woman named Debra (Pamela Gray).

According to Debra, the mysterious blonde used to live in fear of J.D. She also mentioned that J.D. has a strong control over Maddie when she was still living in the rented room. Debra also stated that Maddie was last seen during the Fourth of July weekend in 2012, but she left all her properties inside her the room.

Based on the evidence, there is a big chance that J.D. and Cora have something to do with Maddie's disappearance, but Cora will insist in the upcoming episode that she has no participation in Maddie's death.

USA Network will air the fifth episode of "The Sinner" on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10 p.m. EDT.