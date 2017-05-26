'The Sinner' Spoilers: USA Network Releases New Teaser for Upcoming Crime Thriller

USA Network unveiled a new sneak peak at the upcoming crime drama "The Sinner."

Facebook/thesinnerusaPromotional image for the upcoming crime drama "The Sinner"

Starring Jessica Biel, USA Network's new series centers on a young mother named Cora (Jessica Biel), who commits a shocking act of violence after being overwhelmed by an inexplicable fit of rage. To her horror, Cora can't remember how she was able to commit such a gruesome crime.

While working on Cora's case, detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) becomes obsessed with the woman's motive. Together, they embark on a journey to learn more about Cora's psyche and the secrets from her dark and twisted past.

The new teaser from USA Network opens with Cora being led away from a beach in handcuffs. She is wearing a blood-soaked white shirt over her bikini, and she looks confused with what's happening. The short clip does not give away too much plot detail, but it does hint that it is the "longest walk of her life."

Although "The Sinner" has an interesting premise, Variety notes that Biel is the biggest surprise about the new program. After all, her role as a murderer is a huge leap from her last TV series "7th Heaven."

During the Tribeca festival screening of the mini-series, Biel shared her thoughts on what made her agree to play the role . "(Cora) is terribly complex and complicated," the actress said, as quoted by Variety. "The tracking of what she knows, what she remembers, what she thinks she remembers, what is a lie, what was told to her, and when she is lying was very complicated."

Biel added that the series can be quite confusing because there will be times when viewers will have to figure out if her character is saying the truth or not.

"We would constantly be (considering) if this is a moment where she was telling the truth or lying or is she telling the truth and it's actually a lie? That was terribly interesting to me," she continued.

"The Sinner" premieres Wednesday, Aug. 2 on USA Network.