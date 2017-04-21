'The Son' Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers: McCulloughs Go to Battle in 'Death Song'

AMC's new western drama series "The Son" chronicles the life of Eli McCullough through two timelines: one in 1849, where he is played by Jacob Lofland, and the other 60 years later in 1915, where he is portrayed by veteran actor Pierce Brosnan.

Facebook/TheSonAMC Promotional banner for AMC’s western drama series “The Son” featuring Pierce Brosnan as Eli McCullough.

In 1849, the young Eli watched his family be murdered by the Comanche tribe, who subsequently kidnapped and indoctrinated him into their ways. In 1915, which is the series' current timeline, he is an old man and a father working together with his son, Pete (Henry Garrett), to keep their family's cattle business together at the time of the infamous Bandit Wars of South Texas.

The series premiered with back-to-back episodes on Saturday, April 8, and has since aired three episodes featuring Eli's attempts to move into the oil business. And even though this goal is not easily achieved, Eli seems willing to do whatever it takes to seize it in a final bid to ensure that his legacy and influence will live on.

His present struggles and motivations are given more depth by glimpses of his past with the Comanches and his budding romance with Prairie Flower (Elizabeth Frances).

And in the upcoming fourth episode of the series titled "Death Song," Young Eli will be facing a test of survival as part of his training to become a Comanche warrior; while at present, the McCulloughs will find themselves having to enact a dangerous plan that will lead them to battle with their enemy.

"The Son" season 1 episode 4 airs on Saturday, April 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.

Meanwhile, in an interview with AMC, actress Sydney Lucas, who plays Eli's granddaughter, Jeannie, shared her experiences working with Brosnan.

"He's really, really cool. He's a really awesome guy. He's super nice to everyone and super humble. I learned how being polite — he's super polite — can go such a long way," Lucas said.