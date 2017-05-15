'The Son' Season 2 Canceled or Renewed News: AMC Confirms Season 2 Renewal

AMC recently announced that it has renewed the Western TV drama "The Son" for a second season.

(Photo: Facebook/TheSonAMC)A promotional photo of AMC's TV series "The Son."

"The Son" stars Pierce Brosnan and is based on Philipp Meyer's New York Times best-selling and Pulitzer Prize finalist novel of the same name. The series will return for season 2 to AMC next year and will feature 10 new episodes.

The Western drama spans three generations and 150 years of the McCullough family, following the transformation of Eli McCullough (Brosnan), the charismatic patriarch of the family, from a good-natured man to a calculating killer. When he loses everything on the wild frontier, he set down a path to build a ranching-and-oil dynasty of unsurpassed wealth and privilege.

"The Son proudly continues our Westerns tradition at AMC, including Broken Trail, Hell on Wheels and decades of films from The Duke, Clint and so many more," Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios said, according to Variety.

"We are so pleased to add to that list another season of our original, multi-generational drama from Philipp Meyer, Kevin Murphy and a remarkable cast led by the incomparable Pierce Brosnan," he added. "It's our longstanding mission to super-serve Westerns fans on weekends and we look forward to continuing this epic next year. Welcome home, Son."

The announcement of renewal comes more than halfway in the first season of "The Son." According to TV Guide, the show is doing quite well for AMC on its Saturday roster, averaging 2.3 million viewers each week.

Aside from Brosnan, the series also stars Henry Garrett, Sydney Lucas, Carlos Bardem, Jacob Lofland, and Zahn McClarnon.

"The Son" is produced by AMC Studios and Sonar Entertainment, and is written and executive produced by Meyer, Lee Shipman, Michael A. Connolly, Brian McGreevy and series showrunner Kevin Murphy. Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni are also part of the show as executive producers.