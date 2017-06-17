'The Sopranos' News: Creator Doesn't Favor a Sequel; Says Prequel is Only Way to Bring Back Show

A decade after "The Sopranos" last aired, show creator David Chase says he only sees the series coming back with a prequel, and he is actually not in favor of having a sequel that picks up from how it ended.

Facebook/TheSopranosA still from "The Sopranos" featuring Tony Soprano portrayed by the late James Gandolfini.

"The Sopranos" ran for six seasons from 1999 to June 2007. It became popular for its crime drama narrative and was repeatedly named as one of the best TV series of all time.

In time for the show's finale's 10th year anniversary, Chase talked with Entertainment Weekly and said he does not favor seeing a sequel of "The Sopranos," as he told the news outlet: "I wouldn't want to see that happen, no."

He added: "Like recasting? ... Everybody's getting older, you can't match people anymore."

On the other hand, it is understandable why some fans would want to see another installment of "The Sopranos" picking off from where it ended in 2007.

It is safe to say that the show's finale had one mother of all TV show cliffhangers.

As a recap, the Sopranos were apparently meeting at a diner. But there was something odd about how that scene was delivered and fans who have watched the entire series were prepared to see something dark to unfold.

Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) was the first one to arrive at the diner. While flipping through the jukebox sheets at a table he chose, his wife Carmela (Edie Falco) arrived. The camera panned to the door each time someone entered — a typical signal that said, "Watch out for this guy." From time to time, the frame would focus on the slightest movement inside the diner as if telling the viewers to be observant.

A few moments later, their son A.J. (Robert Iler) arrived and commented about the smell of onion rings which they would later on have. Meanwhile, their daughter Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) was having a difficult time parking her car just outside the diner.

The background music sent out more signals that there would be a dark ending. Their onion rings arrived. Meadow successfully parked her car and crossed the street. But just as she was about to enter the diner, the scene suddenly cut to a black screen. A few seconds later, the closing credits were on.

Ten years later, Chase or anyone attached to the show have not provided a specific answer when asked to discuss the cliffhanger ending. And unfortunately, the show''s creator prefers to see a prequel of "The Sopranos" more than having to continue the narrative.

Chase added: "I could conceive of maybe a prequel of 'The Sopranos.' I could never see [a return of the show] except as a prequel."

However, it was also clarified that HBO and Chase are in no way currently working on a "The Sopranos" prequel.