The Story of Pope Francis to Be Told by Netflix; 'Game of Thrones' Alum Lands Lead Role

(Photo: Reuters/Phil McCarten) "Game of Thrones" alum Jonathan Pryce will play Pope Francis in the upcoming Netflix film, "The Pope."

Netflix is moving forward with its upcoming film based on Pope Francis' life, with Jonathan Pryce taking on the lead role.

From Westeros, the "Game of Thrones" star is heading to Vatican City to star in Netflix's "The Pope." Pryce has been tapped to play the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, while Anthony Hopkins is in talks to portray Pope Francis' predecessor, Pope Benedict.

According to Deadline, filming for the new film will begin in Argentina later this fall. The project's script was written by Anthony McCarten ("The Theory of Everything") and it will be directed by Fernando Meirelles ("City of God").

"The Pope" explores the election and resignation of Pope Benedict, followed by the eventual election of Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who was later named Pope Francis. Now 80 years old, he became the first non-European Pope in 13 centuries and the first Jesuit to become Pope.

Pryce's upcoming projects include Bleecker Street's "The Man Who Invented Christmas." He is also slated to appear as Don Quixote in the long-delayed Terry Gilliam film, "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote." Hopkins, on the other hand, was last seen in the HBO sci-fi drama, "Westworld." He will be reprising his role as Odin in the next "Thor" movie from Marvel.

Pryce is best known for playing the High Sparrow in "Game of Thrones." Since his debut in the show, many fans have noticed the physical resemblance between the TV character and Pope Francis. In a previous interview with Radio Times, the veteran actor said both religious leaders also have similar personalities.

"All the photo opportunities that the Pope took when he took office, almost washing the feet of the poor— which is what the High Sparrow does," he revealed. "He's there, down with the poor, and feeding them, clothing them, washing them. And giving them spiritual comfort. Very like the Pope."

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for "The Pope."