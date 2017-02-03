The Story of Psalm 110

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

One of the most talked about films that will be released in 2017 is Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson.

When we think about stories like Beauty and the Beast, we are reminded that the best fairy tales will continue to attract new generations. Why is that? Perhaps these stories are timeless in the sense that they involve elements of imagination, romance, redemption, transformation and in the end, good triumphing over evil.

Fairy tales sometime include a prophecy or an oracle that unlocks a bigger redemptive story in the universe.

Psalm 110, which Martin Luther called "chief of the psalms," is a prophecy written about Christ, written almost a thousand years before his birth.

