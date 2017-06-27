'The Strain' Season 4 Air Date, Spoilers: First Three Episodes to Show Estranged Heroes Lose and Regain Will to Fight

FX Network has just released the official synopsis for the first three episodes of the upcoming final season of "The Strain." And after all the drastic changes that occurred following Zach's (Max Charles) revenge-fueled detonation of a nuclear bomb over New York City (NYC), does humanity still stand a chance to survive?

Facebook/TheStrainFXNight Eternal has descended and the Master and his army of Strigoi have taken control of humanity in the fourth and final season of the horror drama series, "The Strain."

The horror-drama series will be premiering its 10-episode final season next month with a nine-month time jump from the explosive season 3 finale. And the first episode, titled "The Worm Turns," finds series protagonist Eph (Corey Stoll) in Philadelphia, keeping himself as far away as he possibly can from NYC where he is constantly reminded of the atrocities his son, Zach, has committed.

As a result of his disappointment, sadness, and guilt, he has already lost all fight in his veins, but his solitude will soon be cut short after he encounters a group of new fighters who will rekindle his drive for one final battle to save his race.

But now that the global nuclear apocalypse has completely blotted out the sun, thus giving the Strigoi more freedom to roam the streets even in daytime in a condition known as Night Eternal, it has become that much harder to put an end to the Master, who has since taken over Palmer's (Jonathan Hyde) body. However, Setrakian (David Bradley) refuses to give up his decades' long fight against his archenemy and will task Fet (Kevin Duran) and Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones) with a mission to find new ways of defeating the Master.

Meanwhile, Dutch (Ruta Gedmintas) and Gus' (Miguel Gomez) fates will not be revealed until the second episode, titled "Blood Tax." Dutch has since become imprisoned as a subject in a Strigoi breeding program, while Gus attempts to bring his gang up to the top of the new world's underground economy by recruiting his cousin Creem (Jamie Hector). Dutch wants nothing more than to escape and find Setrakian, whereas Gus' ambitions become the subject of his cousin's scrutiny.

By the third episode, Quinlan and Fet will have discovered that stealing a nuclear warhead from their enemies is no small task, while Eph and new ally Alex (Angel Parker) will attempt to concoct their own weapon to use against the strigoi. Zach will also find a love interest in his frustrating seclusion.

The official trailer for the upcoming season also teases Setrakian possibly turning into a Strigoi. Will the fourth season be the end for the brave professor who has spent his entire life hunting the Master down? And if so, how will this affect Eph and the rest of their crew?

"The Strain" season 4 premieres on Sunday, July 16, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX. The first three seasons are currently available to watch on Hulu.