'The Strain' Season 4 Air Date, Spoilers: Nuclear Winter Brings Humanity to the Brink of Extinction in Final Season

FX's vampire horror series "The Strain" is set to return this summer for its fourth and final season. How much has the world changed in the nine months that passed in the show's timeline following the unfortunate incident in the previous season's finale?

Facebook/TheStrainFXWhat part will Mr. Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones) play in humanity’s last-ditch attempt for survival on the fourth and final season of “The Strain?"

According to the official press release for the upcoming season, the horde of Strigoi has taken control now that the world has been plunged into darkness. It will be recalled that after Zach (Max Charles) detonated the bomb in the third season finale, apart from freeing the Master (Jonathan Hyde) from the silver-lined sarcophagus, it also blocked out the sun with its nuclear debris.

And when the fourth season opens nine months later from that incident, the world will literally be falling apart in the midst of a global nuclear apocalypse. The nuclear winter that resulted from the explosion gave the Strigoi, who used to live and hide underground, much more freedom to roam the streets even during daytime. This, in turn, has also made it possible for the Master to build up a totalitarian regime.

The worst part of this new world is that humanity has had to strike up an unsettling alliance with the Master and his minions, serving them as workers ruled by fear, and a single understanding that a refusal to collaborate can only lead to death. Moreover, Eph (Corey Stoll), Setrakian (David Bradley) and the rest of humanity's erstwhile heroes have disbanded and will have to overcome personal struggles of their own and survive through the daily threats of death for even the tiniest chance of fighting back.

Since this is going to be the final chapter of the story originally created by Guillermo Del Toro and Chuck Hogan, fans can expect some intense action sequences as Eph and rest of the human resistance eventually band together again to continue their fight against the Master. Will Eph be able to do his part in saving humanity, even if it means having to fight his own son, Zach, who has since chosen to take the Master's side?

"The Strain" season 4 returns to FX on Sunday, July 16.