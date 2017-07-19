'The Strain' Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers: Dutch Attempts to Escape a Strigoi Breeding Facility in 'Blood Tax'

Facebook/TheStrainFX Night Eternal has descended and the Master and his army of Strigoi have taken control of humanity in the fourth and final season of the horror drama series, "The Strain."

The final season of FX's vampire series "The Strain" has finally arrived. Could the end of the world be close by as well?

On the bright side, the previous episode did see Fet (Kevin Durand) and Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones) finally reunite. And with only a few episodes left to wrap everything up, it will surely be just a matter of time before Setrakian's (David Bradley) crew becomes whole again. But the way to said reconciliation may also be a matter of life or death.

The official synopsis for the next episode titled "Blood Tax" reveals that Dutch (Ruta Gedmintas) has somehow ended up in a strigoi breeding facility as a subject. How did she get here in the first place? Was it out of desperation for survival, or was she apprehended and forcibly put in such a facility?

The latter seems the more likely option since the synopsis also says that Dutch is desperate to escape and find the professor, Setrakian, to perhaps share what she knows about the strigoi's plans.

On the other hand, Gus (Miguel Gomez) seems to be back to his old ways. He recruits his cousin for an inside job that can potentially raise his gang's status to the top of the new world's underground economy. However, Creem (Jamie Hector) quickly becomes suspicious of his business partner's end game.

What could Gus be up to? Is he really just after a better status or is there something else behind his ambitions to rule that could gain some edge in the underground economy? Will he still be willing to help take the Master down, or has he already settled in this new kind of existence — one where he gets to earn money and eat without endangering his life for the sake of saving someone else's?

"The Strain" season 4 episode 2 airs on Sunday, July 23, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.