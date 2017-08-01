'The Strain' Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers: Dutch Turns to Desperate Measures as Gus Faces Off Against Trespassers

Facebook/TheStrainFX The Partnership aims for a world where humans and strigoi can co-exist on the final season of FX's vampire series, "The Strain."

When the nuclear bomb went off in New York, Eph (Corey Stoll) and his crew kept their heads low and did nothing at all to challenge the new system. But things are starting to change on the next episode of FX's vampire series, "The Strain."

After successfully wiping out the strigoi residents at Royal Rittenhouse with rat poison, Eph has put himself back on The Master's (Jonathan Hyde) radar. The battle for humanity's salvation is on again, and Eichhorst (Richard Sammel) couldn't be any happier. He vowed to hunt down and destroy Eph and his crew. But will they finally succeed in bringing the forces of good down to their knees this time around?

Fet (Kevin Durand) and Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones) have also finally found a nuclear warhead, thanks to their new acquaintance, Roman (K.C. Collins). However, after realizing that the pit assembly was gone, they went off to search for one in a strigoi convoy they have recently passed.

Will the two of them be able to put their plans together before Eichhorst's men are sent on their trail? And what's next now for Eph and his new partner in crime, Alex (Angel Parker)?

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "New Horizons," Eph and Alex will be on a quest to uncover the dark secrets behind the Partnership's new plan for world domination.

Also, following the failed escape attempt from a couple of episodes ago, it seems that Dutch (Ruta Gedmintas) will be forced to make a deal with Desai (Cas Anvar). Is she going to agree to be the Chief Health Care Officer's liaison between himself and the women at the breeding facility? How will she exploit this new role for her next escape plan?

The official trailer reveals that Dutch is planning on stealing Desai's ID pass, which opens every door in the facility. It also seems that she will be discovering something about what the Partnership is really doing all this time.

Elsewhere, Gus (Miguel Gomez) and his cousin Creem (Jamie Hector) will be facing off against a gang that's trespassing on their turf. Additionally, Eph and Alex's hideout will be raided by an army of strigoi.

"The Strain" season 4 episode 4 airs on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.