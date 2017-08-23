'The Strain' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Will the Master Finally Be Defeated?

Facebook/TheStrainFX A promotional image for "The Strain" season 4.

"The Strain" is currently on its fourth and final season, and the hype is on for the jam-packed episodes leading to its finale.

In the previous episode, which was titled "Tainted Love," viewers saw Zach Goodweather (Max Charles) become the worst version of himself, turning Abby (Jocelyn Hudon), the girl he liked, into a strigoi out of jealousy.

Zach found out that she already had a boyfriend, and instead of accepting rejection and moving on, he fed her to his personal strigoi pet, turning her into one of the monsters, too. Now, Abby is a strigoi who serves Zach, much to his delight.

Meanwhile, the episode also showed a different side of Mr. Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones), wherein he, in the 1888 flashback, realized that his lifelong feud with the Master (voiced by Robin Atkin Downes) has caused the deaths of the people whom he genuinely cared for.

Knowing that love cannot flourish while the Master continues to be a threat to mankind, he took his realization from the past to the present, trying to convince Vasiliy Fet (Kevin Durand) to let go of his feelings for Charlotte (Rhona Mitra).

When "The Strain" season 4 returns with a new episode titled "Ouroboros" this Sunday, viewers are going to see tons of action as the pursuit to defeat the Master continues.

According to the episode 7 synopsis, as Abraham Setrakian's (David Bradley) health continues to fail, he will still ignore Ephraim Goodweather's (Corey Stoll) warnings, pushing himself to the limit as he thirsts for victory and revenge.

It also says that Vasiliy Fet and Mr. Quinlan will race back to Manhattan, while the Master puts the city on a lockdown and gears up to eliminate all of them.

With only a few episodes left before the conclusion of the series, can they stop the ancient vampire in time and save humanity?

"The Strain" season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.