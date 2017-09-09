'The Strain' Season 4 Episode 8 Recap: Setrakian Dies; Eph and the Gang Raid Strigoi Stronghold

Facebook/TheStrainFX A promotional image for "The Strain" season 4.

The last episode of "The Strain" season 4 saw the demise of Abraham Setrakian. While it was heartbreaking for fans to see the greatest vampire hunter leave the mortal world, there was satisfaction in the fact that Setrakian was able to take down Eichhorst before his death.

Titled "Extraction," the episode followed Eph and the group as they raided the strigoi stronghold following Setrakian's final words. During the raid, Gus' gang stepped in and the protagonists were successfully able to beat down a good number of strigoi and save Desai. Dutch then set the women from the baby farm free and made sure that the human traitor who kept them there got the punishment that was due to him.

During the encounter, Eph freely fought with all his might. There was also no stopping Gus from giving the strigoi everything he had. The same could likewise be said for Quinlan, who kept going through the creatures as if they were meat.

However, it seems the Master has a very tight grip on Zach. While the heroes were saddened by Setrakian's death but still continued to fight, one scene showed Zach enjoying the company of Abby, who had just turned. There were also speculations that considering how strong the Master's clutches are, it is not a good thing that Zach got to reunite with Eph.

Fans of the series know that all Eph wants aside from eradicating all of the strigoi is to help his son return to his old self. However, it looks like that is already far from happening, considering how deeply possessed the Master has Zach. After destroying the world and allowing the strigoi to rule, the latter now thinks it is fine to murder all the girls who will not love him back.

The next episode of "The Strain" season 4 will air this Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on FOX.